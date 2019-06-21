Ariana Grande is coming to Raleigh after canceling her show earlier this year

Ariana Grande reunites NSYNC for Coachella performance Ariana Grande brought the opening weekend of Coachella to a close on April 14, 2019 by reuniting NSYNC. Grande and NSYNC, minus Justin Timberlake, sang Tearin’ Up My Heart during the first of her two headline performances at the Californian festival. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ariana Grande brought the opening weekend of Coachella to a close on April 14, 2019 by reuniting NSYNC. Grande and NSYNC, minus Justin Timberlake, sang Tearin’ Up My Heart during the first of her two headline performances at the Californian festival.

Ariana Grande is once again scheduled to perform in Raleigh months after her concert in the North Carolina city was canceled.

The singer will bring this year’s Sweetener World Tour to the PNC Arena stage, the venue announced Friday on Twitter.

Her concert, scheduled for Nov. 22, comes after Grande earlier this year rescheduled “several tour dates” due to her appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, The News & Observer reported.

Tickets for the singer’s last Raleigh concert — which had been scheduled for June 4 — were canceled, and refunds were provided.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For fans who want to see Grande perform in the Triangle, PNC Arena says presale tickets are available 10 a.m. Wednesday.