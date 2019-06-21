North Carolina
Ariana Grande is coming to Raleigh after canceling her show earlier this year
Ariana Grande is once again scheduled to perform in Raleigh months after her concert in the North Carolina city was canceled.
The singer will bring this year’s Sweetener World Tour to the PNC Arena stage, the venue announced Friday on Twitter.
Her concert, scheduled for Nov. 22, comes after Grande earlier this year rescheduled “several tour dates” due to her appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, The News & Observer reported.
Tickets for the singer’s last Raleigh concert — which had been scheduled for June 4 — were canceled, and refunds were provided.
For fans who want to see Grande perform in the Triangle, PNC Arena says presale tickets are available 10 a.m. Wednesday.
