Cops stop suspect in woman’s kidnapping and sex assault near UNCC, but he slips away

Why this flower is a fitting symbol for survivors of sexual assault and violence, and those who help Shauw Chin Capps, with Hopeful Horizons, talks about why they chose the lily for their annual flower release Saturday at the Port Royal Sound Maritime Center in Okatie. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Shauw Chin Capps, with Hopeful Horizons, talks about why they chose the lily for their annual flower release Saturday at the Port Royal Sound Maritime Center in Okatie.

Police on Saturday stopped a car driven by a man suspected of kidnapping a woman outside an apartment complex near UNC Charlotte and sexually assaulting her, but officers couldn’t find him after he ran from the car.

The suspect approached the victim at about 2 a.m. in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Rebecca Bailey Drive, which in the University City area, police said in a news release Saturday night.

The suspect “forced his way into the victim’s car,” drove her to several locations and sexually assaulted her, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department release said.

The victim escaped from the suspect near the intersection of North Tryon Street and University City Boulevard, police said, but the assailant took her car.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The woman immediately reported the assault to CMPD; officers soon spotted the car and tried to stop it, the release said.

The suspect kept driving west during an ensuing pursuit, police said, before he ran from the car at Pondridge Court, which is in a residential area south of West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

“Officers along with the K-9 unit set up a perimeter and canvassed the area but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect,” police said in the release.

The victim was treated at a hospital, police said.

Police urge anyone with information to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.