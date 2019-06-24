Gov. Cooper opposes bill forcing sheriffs to cooperate with ICE

Wake, Mecklenburg sheriffs walk out of meeting on ICE bill Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker and Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden walk out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, June 19, as NC Rep. Brenden Jones talks about House Bill 370, which would require sheriffs to cooperate with ICE. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker and Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden walk out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, June 19, as NC Rep. Brenden Jones talks about House Bill 370, which would require sheriffs to cooperate with ICE.

Gov. Roy Cooper called an effort by state lawmakers to require law enforcement agencies to cooperate with immigration authorities “unconstitutional” in a statement Monday.

“As the former top law enforcement officer in our state, I know that current law allows us to lock up and prosecute dangerous criminals regardless of immigration status,” Cooper said in the statement. “This bill isn’t about that — in addition to being unconstitutional, it’s about scoring political points and using fear to divide us.”

The North Carolina Senate planned to vote Monday evening on House Bill 370, which would require sheriffs to cooperate with ICE. The House has passed the bill. To become law, HB 370 would need approval from Cooper or from super-majorities in the legislature.

On Monday morning, activists gathered in protest of the bill at the North Carolina General Assembly and called on Cooper to speak up before the bill lands on his desk. They carried signs that said in black and white, “Hands Off Our Sheriffs,” “Truth & Facts Matter,” and “Vote No HB370.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.