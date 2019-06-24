North Carolina

18 Fort Bragg soldiers end up in the hospital after rehearsing in the NC heat

The heat sent 18 soldiers at Fort Bragg in North Carolina to the hospital.

Jose Colon, 82nd Airborne Division public affairs non-commission officer at Fort Bragg, said paratroopers were rehearsing on Monday for a change of command ceremony taking place on Wednesday.

The high for Fort Bragg on Monday was 95 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

Around 10 a.m., the soldiers needed medical attention for heat-related injuries and were taken to Womack Army Medical Center, Colon said.

“We’re talking about 3,000 paratroopers standing in formation and about a dozen that probably weren’t very hydrated very well,” he said.

All of the soldiers have since been released from the hospital, Colon said.

