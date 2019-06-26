Navy veteran’s body found in river days after he vanished on fishing trip, NC cops say

The body of a man who has been missing for days was found in the French Broad River. Facebook Screen Grab

The body of a Navy veteran who has been missing for days following a fishing trip was found Wednesday, North Carolina officials said.

Madison County officials said Ryan McClure’s body was discovered around 2:30 p.m. by volunteers searching for him in the French Broad River, the Citizen Times reported.

The 35-year-old Weaverville man was reported missing Sunday, and a search began Monday, according to WYFF.

The stepfather of the Navy veteran and postal carrier found McClure’s wallet, keys and car after the “avid fisherman” failed to return from a Sunday fishing trip, WLOS reported.

No cause of death has been established.

The search for McClure, which included members of rescue agencies and volunteers from multiple counties, spanned the length of the French Broad River in Madison County, per the Citizen Times.

Helicopters, drones and more were used in the search for McClure, who is survived by a 6-year-old son, according to WLOS.

“Prayers needed for the McClure family,” a woman wrote on Facebook, calling the situation “heartbreaking.”

