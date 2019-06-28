Two dead after plane crashes into home in small NC town south of Fort Bragg

A plane crashed into a home in Hope Mills, North Carolina, late Thursday, killing two people and injuring a third who was in the home at the time, reports WTVD and other media outlets.

The town is about 15 miles south of Fort Bragg.

North Carolina Highway Patrol officials told the Associated Press the craft was a “single-engine civilian plane” and the pilot and a passenger were the two killed.

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright tweeted the crash site was in the 4800 block of Sanders Street, off Marracook drive.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Identities of the three people involved were not immediately released Friday.

The injured person was in serious condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, reported WRAL.

Neighbors told WTVD that they heard the crash around 11 p.m. US 301 and rushed out to see plane struck a modular home.

“It was a double-wide modular home, and it (the plane) came in and it took the whole back of the house out,” crash witness Kenny Oxendine told WTVD.