State fines NC wildlife center where lion killed intern last year

Escaped lion kills 22-year-old worker at NC preserve
A lion that escaped its enclosure and killed one person Sunday at a North Carolina preserve was fatally shot, according to a news release from the Conservators Center. The victim was identified as Alexandra Black.
RALEIGH
The state has fined a North Carolina wildlife center after a lion escaped its enclosure and killed an intern late last year.
The N.C. Department of Labor has issued three “serious” citations to The Conservators Center in Mebane after a lion was able to escape its pen and kill Alex Black, an intern and recent college graduate.
The fines for the center, which straddles the Alamance-Caswell County line, total $3,000.
