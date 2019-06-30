North Carolina
Are you holding a $500,000 winning lottery ticket? Act quickly, it’s about to expire.
Would the winner of a nearly $500,000 jackpot please step forward and claim your prize?
That’s what North Carolina lottery officials are asking as the claim to a $487,105 Cash 5 prize is set to expire on July 8.
“Let’s get the word out that this Cash 5 jackpot is still waiting to be claimed,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, in a news release. “Whoever had the great luck to win this prize deserves to get it. Check your Cash 5 tickets so we can get this jackpot to the person who won it.”
The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K on South Main Street in Lillington in Harnett County, the release states.
The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 7-22-23-29-32. Winners have 180 days to claim a prize in the Cash 5 statewide daily draw game and must bring the ticket to lottery headquarters on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.
Incidentally, there were two winning tickets in the nearly $300,000 Cash 5 jackpot from Saturday’s drawing. The tickets were sold in Cove City in Craven County and Cary in Wake County.
