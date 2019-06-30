Are you holding a $500,000 winning lottery ticket? Act quickly, it’s about to expire.

Top Lottery Ticket Seller in Raleigh C-MIni Mart on Poole Road in Raleigh is one of the top lottery ticket sellers in North Carolina. Video by Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK C-MIni Mart on Poole Road in Raleigh is one of the top lottery ticket sellers in North Carolina. Video by Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Would the winner of a nearly $500,000 jackpot please step forward and claim your prize?

That’s what North Carolina lottery officials are asking as the claim to a $487,105 Cash 5 prize is set to expire on July 8.

“Let’s get the word out that this Cash 5 jackpot is still waiting to be claimed,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, in a news release. “Whoever had the great luck to win this prize deserves to get it. Check your Cash 5 tickets so we can get this jackpot to the person who won it.”

The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K on South Main Street in Lillington in Harnett County, the release states.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 7-22-23-29-32. Winners have 180 days to claim a prize in the Cash 5 statewide daily draw game and must bring the ticket to lottery headquarters on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

Incidentally, there were two winning tickets in the nearly $300,000 Cash 5 jackpot from Saturday’s drawing. The tickets were sold in Cove City in Craven County and Cary in Wake County.