Krispy Kreme is now offering doughnut delivery in NC. But it doesn’t come cheap.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts will now show up at your doorstep. What’s next, a hot now neon sign hanging in your kitchen window?





Krispy Kreme, the world famous doughnut known for its silky sugar glaze over perfect rings of fried dough, is rolling out delivery, starting with 20 locations in North Carolina.

The doughnut giant has offered delivery for months, but this week added delivery via its mobile app. When Krispy Kreme started delivering its doughnuts last October, orders could only be placed on its website.

Five Triangle locations are offering mobile delivery, including the flagship Person Street store, plus Durham, Wake Forest, Knightdale and Fuquay Varina.

But if you want those doughnuts delivered, it’s going to cost you. An order of a dozen original glazed doughnuts starts at $9.39, but with tax, a 20 percent tip (which you should include for your delivered doughnuts) and a $6.99 delivery fee, those doughnuts have nearly doubled in price to $18.26.