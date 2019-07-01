14-year-old boy killed before dawn in a ‘senseless’ shooting at NC park, police say

State leaders speak out on National Gun Violence Awareness Day Chiefs of Police from Durham, Fayetteville and Apex, the Durham County Sheriff, three legislators and Moms Demand Action gathered at the Durham Police Department on Friday for National Gun Violence Awareness Day to advocate for common sense gun laws. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs of Police from Durham, Fayetteville and Apex, the Durham County Sheriff, three legislators and Moms Demand Action gathered at the Durham Police Department on Friday for National Gun Violence Awareness Day to advocate for common sense gun laws.

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at Sussman Park in Greensboro, North Carolina, media outlets report.

Police responded to the area around 5 a.m. Monday and found Kingmenmireseti Smith with a gunshot wound, WGHP reported.

Kingmenmireseti died from his injuries, according to WFMY.

A neighbor told WFMY that she heard gunshots but thought they were fireworks.

James Hinson, Greensboro Police deputy chief, told the News & Record that there are no suspects and the investigation in ongoing.





“We’re continuing to deal with violence in our community,” Hinson told the News & Record. “This is a senseless act that occurred.”