North Carolina
14-year-old boy killed before dawn in a ‘senseless’ shooting at NC park, police say
State leaders speak out on National Gun Violence Awareness Day
A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at Sussman Park in Greensboro, North Carolina, media outlets report.
Police responded to the area around 5 a.m. Monday and found Kingmenmireseti Smith with a gunshot wound, WGHP reported.
Kingmenmireseti died from his injuries, according to WFMY.
A neighbor told WFMY that she heard gunshots but thought they were fireworks.
James Hinson, Greensboro Police deputy chief, told the News & Record that there are no suspects and the investigation in ongoing.
“We’re continuing to deal with violence in our community,” Hinson told the News & Record. “This is a senseless act that occurred.”
Comments