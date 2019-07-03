Transgender woman charged in scuffle after using ladies’ restroom, NC police say

A transgender woman was arrested after an argument at a North Carolina restaurant, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A transgender woman was arrested in North Carolina after arguing with a man who complained that she entered a ladies’ restroom, police say.

Officers on Sunday responded to the parking lot of a Denny’s restaurant, where a customer was “upset” that Michael Lloyd, 22, went into a bathroom his wife used, according to a Shelby Police Department arrest report.

Lloyd is a “male identifying as a female,” according to authorities in Shelby, located about 45 miles west of Charlotte.

Police told the customer Lloyd was allowed to use the women’s bathroom, The Shelby Star reports.

While police were at the scene, Lloyd came outside the business and yelled an expletive, according to the report.

The customer went back into the restaurant, where Lloyd spit toward him and his family, police say.

Lloyd was taken to jail and charged with disorderly conduct, according to the arrest report.

Denny’s says it doesn’t “tolerate discrimination” and expects its customers to treat people equally.

“Our bathrooms policies across the country allow guests to use the bathroom of their gender identity,” company spokesperson Hannah Rand wrote in an email to McClatchy.