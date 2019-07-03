Some ECU students resent Trump rally; campus officials clarify they didn’t invite him

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters President Donald Trump arrives in Greenville, South Carolina, stops his motorcade, and greets his cheering supporters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump arrives in Greenville, South Carolina, stops his motorcade, and greets his cheering supporters.

President Donald Trump is holding a rally at East Carolina University this month, but ECU is making it clear that the school did not invite him.

“ECU is not hosting this event, serving as a sponsor or endorsing this specific candidate in any way,” ECU said in a statement Thursday. “We are simply renting the facilities to the Donald J. Trump Campaign in accordance with the ECU Use of University Property Regulation.”

The Keep America Great rally is scheduled for July 17 on campus in Williams Arena at Minges Colliseum. When the news was announced by the Trump campaign Tuesday night some ECU students and fans took to social media to express their concern and resentment towards the decision.

One student tweeted she was going to take her “tuition dollars elsewhere” because Trump is coming. A recent alumna said she’s “Never been so disappointed.” Another student tweeted, “Trump coming to ecu is my sign to LEAVE.”

“I don’t think the university should welcome Trump to use its facilities when the university is home to thousands of students who feel oppressed by Trump and his supporters,” Abbey Friday, a third-year student at ECU, said in a Twitter message to The News & Observer.

Not all students are angry. The ECU College Republicans, a student group on campus, promoted tickets to the MAGA rally on Twitter.





ECU spokeswoman Jeannine Manning Hutson said she’s seen the Twitter traffic, but it’s not more than she expected. “People have strong feelings” about President Trump either way, she said.





Hutson said the statement was released Wednesday to clarify that designated university facilities are available for rent, and that this decision demonstrates ECU’s commitment to protecting the rights of freedom of expression through the First Amendment. Any non-profit or for-profit organization, including presidential candidates, can request to rent space on campus.

This request went through athletics and the chancellor’s office then a contract was settled on through the university’s counsel.

The rate for renting the venue $10,000 per day for a for-profit organization or an event that sells tickets. The total cost for the Trump Campaign, which is renting Minges Coliseum for three days for security reasons, is $13,500. There could also be additional costs for operational support.

ECU campus police has not met with the Secret Service about additional campus security, according to Hutson. Local law enforcement will fill in where they’re needed, she said.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in Greenville. The arena has a capacity of 8,000 for basketball games.

Registered participants are allowed two tickets each. ECU is not distributing tickets for the rally — that’s handled by the Trump Campaign.