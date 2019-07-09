North Carolina
Parents charged after 5-year-old shoots younger sister in the face, NC police say
Keeping guns away from kids
The parents of a 5-year-old boy who accidentally shot his 2-year old sister in the face last week have been charged, media outlets report.
On July 4, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Grimesland, North Carolina, around midnight about the shooting, according to WRAL.
Grimesland is a town the eastern part of the state, about 100 miles from Raleigh.
An investigation found that the boy shot his sister in the face with a Taurus 9 mm handgun that was “left accessible,” WITN reported.
The parents, 34-year-old Shaquita Shaunta Dickens and 37-year-old Ampley Eugene Outlaw were booked at the Pitt County Detention Center on Monday and charged with failure to store a firearm to protect a minor, according to jail records.
The toddler was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, WRAL reported.
Her condition has not yet been released, WCTI reported.
Comments