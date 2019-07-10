Suspect in Waffle House shooting turns himself in, North Carolina police say

What to do in the event of an active shooter The City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Public Safety and Homeland Security produced this video that explains what to do if there is an active shooter in your area.​ Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Public Safety and Homeland Security produced this video that explains what to do if there is an active shooter in your area.​

A man accused of shooting another man t a North Carolina Waffle House last month turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, police say.

Jaquan Kamiai Morris is accused of pulling out a gun during a fight at the restaurant in Salisbury and shooting a man several times, McClatchy previously reported.

Morris, who faces charges for attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, turned himself in Wednesday morning, the Salisbury Police Department said.

He was given a $125,000 bond and was taken to the Rowan County Jail, police said.

