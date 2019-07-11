Plane’s warning light came on days before fatal crash into a North Carolina home, feds say

Two dead after small plane crashes into NC home near Ft. Bragg A plane crashed into a home in Hope Mills, North Carolina, late Thursday, killing two people and injuring a third, reports WTVD and other media outlets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A plane crashed into a home in Hope Mills, North Carolina, late Thursday, killing two people and injuring a third, reports WTVD and other media outlets.

A plane’s caution light came on several times just days before the six-seat aircraft crashed into a home near Fort Bragg, killing two people and injuring a third, federal investigators say.

The pilot knew the navigation system needed repairs when the plane crashed just off Interstate 95 on June 27, according to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

A maintenance technician at a Fayetteville airport said the pilot asked about the repairs at about 6 p.m. the day of the crash, according to the report. “The pilot was informed that the repair had not been completed,” the NTSB said. The plane crashed about 4 and a half hours later.

The twin-engine plane was approaching the Fayetteville Regional Airport for a landing when the pilot lost control, investigators said.

The plane hit a mobile home at about 10:30 p.m. in Hope Mills, killing the pilot and one person inside the home, the report says. A second person in the house was seriously injured.

A friend of the pilot said he was on the plane three days before the crash for a flight from Fayetteville to Winston-Salem when a “caution light” came on for a navigation system, investigators said in the report. The warning light stayed on for 12 to 15 minutes, which was not normal for the plane, according to the NTSB.

The “caution light” came on again after the pilot took the plane back to Fayetteville, and he told the friend he planned to take the plane in for maintenance, according to the report.

“The pilot also commented that he planned to perform three night landings to maintain his night currency,” the NTSB said.