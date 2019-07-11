Amtrak to temporarily cancel several Triangle trains to the Northeast

CSX announced plans in 2016 to build major container hub near Rocky Mount Railroad behemoth CSX announced in 2016 it would make Rocky Mount an East Coast hub for shipping and receiving cargo containers. The company will build the Carolina Connector, an “intermodal terminal”. The terminal will draw and reroute containers Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Railroad behemoth CSX announced in 2016 it would make Rocky Mount an East Coast hub for shipping and receiving cargo containers. The company will build the Carolina Connector, an “intermodal terminal”. The terminal will draw and reroute containers

People wishing to take Amtrak’s Carolinian between the Triangle and the Northeast will find their options limited over the next two months.

Track work by CSX, which owns the rails the Carolinian uses between Selma and points north, will force Amtrak to cancel the trains Monday through Thursday between July 22 and Sept. 19, according to the state Department of Transportation. The Carolinian will operate on its normal schedule on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during those weeks.

The Carolinian will also continue to make its daily runs between Raleigh and Charlotte.

The track work will also affect the schedules of two trains that pass through North Carolina between Florida and Georgia and the Northeast.

The northbound Silver Star, which makes stops in Cary, Raleigh and Rocky Mount, will leave Miami, Fla., four hours later than normal Sunday through Wednesday from July 21 through Sept. 18. On those days, the train will also make an extra stop in Wilson. The train will leave Miami at the usual time Thursday through Saturday.

Finally, the southbound Palmetto, which runs from New York to Savannah, Georgia, will leave Richmond, Virginia, an hour later than scheduled Monday through Thursday from July 22 through Sept. 19. That will affect the scheduled arrivals and departures in Rocky Mount, Wilson and Selma. The southbound Palmetto will operate normally Friday through Sunday.

For more information, go to ncbytrain.org.