North Carolina
17-year-old father charged with murder in death of baby daughter, NC sheriff says
A North Carolina teen is charged with murder and child abuse of his 1-year-old daughter, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jadalyn Barton was unresponsive and had “multiple bruises on her body” when her parents brought her to a hospital in Lumberton, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrested the girl’s father, 17-year-old Jonathan Blake Barton, on Thursday at his home in the unincorporated Shannon community, about 20 miles southwest of Fayetteville.
“This is such a troubling case that no one would want to imagine. The condition of this innocent infant is unspeakable and was really difficult for our investigators,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a press release posted to his office’s Facebook page.
“As the investigation continues all I can do is ask for the county to pray,” he said.
Barton was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.
