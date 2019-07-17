‘Send her back,’ crowd chants at Rep. Omar during Trump campaign rally in NC

President Trump in Greenville ‘If they don’t like it, let ‘em leave.’ President Trump speaks on the campus of ECU in Greenville, NC July 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Trump speaks on the campus of ECU in Greenville, NC July 17, 2019.

President Donald Trump made his first 2020 campaign stop in North Carolina on Wednesday, but he carried with him a simmering feud with four liberal Democratic congresswomen of color who he has accused of hating the country and said they should leave it.

And the crowd cheered along.

Trump, campaigning at East Carolina University in Greenville along with Vice President Mike Pence and several members of the North Carolina delegation, ran through a litany of statements made by the four freshmen congresswomen — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

“Send her back,” the crowd chanted as Trump went through a list of actions by Omar, a Somali refugee who was granted asylum in the United States as a child and became a citizen in her teens.

Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican who is running for re-election in 2020, accompanied President Trump on Air Force One from D.C. to Greenville. Eric Trump, the president’s son, and senior adviser Stephen Miller, a Duke graduate, also were on the trip. North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is running for governor, was among those who greeted Trump upon his arrival in Greenville.

Pence visited Fort Bragg in Fayetteville earlier in the day along with Republican Rep. Richard Hudson, whose district includes the base.

Pence introduced Trump, calling for North Carolinians to join their team in their fight against “radical Democrats,” who he said accuse the border patrol of running concentration camps and use anti-Semitic slurs. He ran through a list of accomplishments under Trump, including appointing more conservatives to the federal bench than any president in history, moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and rebuilding the military.

“The moment America becomes a socialist country is the day America ceases to be America,” Pence said. “... America will never be a socialist country.”

Long before the president took the stage, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, an N.C. State graduate, addressed the crowd inside Williams Arena.

“If you don’t love our country — the president said it,” she said.

And the crowd replied: “Leave.”

Throughout his 2016 campaign for president, Trump often had the crowd respond on command, including when he asked who would pay for a wall along the southern border. “Mexico,” the crowd often replied.

The border and treatment of migrants who have been detained are at the heart of the latest fight between Trump and Democratic members of the House. The House voted Wednesday not to proceed with an impeachment resolution against Trump. The measure was not supported by Democratic leadership, which has resisted calls to impeach the president since taking the majority in January.

“I just heard that the U.S. House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to kill the most ridiculous project ... the resolution, how stupid is that, on impeachment,” Trump said early in his speech.

He cited a list of accomplishments, including low unemployment numbers and passing large tax cuts and regulatory cuts.

“And they want to try and impeach, it’s a disgrace,” Trump said.

Trump thanked the Democrats who voted against impeachment.

War of words

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution of condemnation of the president for a series of racist tweets sent Sunday.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” Trump wrote in a series of three tweets.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

All four are US citizens. Three were born in the United States.

No Republican member of the North Carolina delegation in the House voted to condemn the president Tuesday night. All three Democrats voted yes.

“Just when you think he can’t go any lower, he does it,” said Rep. David Price, a Chapel Hill Democrat. “What is he saying? He seems to be saying these aren’t really full-fledged Americans. ... It’s racist and it’s demeaning.”

Trump has continued to comment on the controversy, largely through his powerful and active Twitter account, which boasts more than 62 million followers. He has repeatedly accused the congresswomen of hating America.

“I’m not relishing the fight. I’m enjoying it because I have to get the word out to the American people. And you have to enjoy what you do. I enjoy what I do. It’s not a question of relishing. They’re wrong, they’re absolutely wrong... We’re not going to be a socialist country,” Trump said before leaving the White House for North Carolina, according to pool reports.

One of Trump’s top allies in the U.S. House said the war of words is not what his constituents care about.

“This has become a political fight and it has nothing to do with policy. It has everything to do with 2020,” said Rep. Mark Meadows, who represents far-western North Carolina. “This town pays a lot more attention to the in-fighting than the towns that I represent.”

Tillis told reporters this week that he did not see the tweets and deflected questions about the controversy. He told Politico that he does not think Trump is racist.

“I don’t think he’s racist, and no, I don’t think he’s a xenophobe. He’s got a mom and a wife who are immigrants,” said Tillis, who has been endorsed by Trump and is running for re-election in 2020.

Tillis told The News & Observer that a better strategy is to focus on the country’s economic success during the Trump presidency.

“If the president, if we, continue to focus on the results that are indisputable in terms of economic growth, low unemployment, if we stay focused on that, then it’s going to bode well in North Carolina,” he said.

Meadows, too, is hoping for a return to issues.

“It’s important that we get back to dealing with the crisis at the border,” he said.

Ocasio-Cortez, the best-known of the congresswomen, previously called the detention centers that the Trump administration is using to hold migrants from Central America “concentration camps.” Omar, who is Muslim, apologized in February for a tweet that House Democratic leadership called “an anti-Semitic trope.”

The four women — often dubbed “The Squad” — shot back at the president Monday.

“This is the agenda of white nationalists, whether it is happening in chat rooms, or it is happening on national TV, and now it’s reached the White House garden,” Omar said at a press conference.

The criticism has not stopped Trump. Despite campaigning in 2015 and 2016 on a vision of America in decline — with terrible carnage at home and having become a laughingstock abroad, as The New York Times reported — Trump has taken to repeating that people unhappy with the country can leave.

“Our Country is Free, Beautiful and Very Successful. If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.