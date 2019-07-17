Two kids struck by lightning while fishing on North Carolina coast, officials say

Lightning safety tips Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach.

Two boys, 11 and 14, were fishing on North Carolina’s Outer Banks Monday when a fast-moving storm came through the area, officials say.

A lightning strike from the storm knocked both boys to the ground when they were standing with their fishing poles in Rodanthe, North Carolina, according to WTKR.

Rescue crews took both boys to the Outer Banks Hospital after the lightning strike at about 4 p.m. Monday, according to WAVY.

One of the boys was airlifted to the hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, for treatment but will probably be released Wednesday, officials told WAVY.

The fast-moving thunderstorm passed over the Outer Banks Monday afternoon and spawned a waterspout off the beach at about the same time the boys were hit by lightning, according to OBX Today.

“When thunder roars, head indoors!” Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue said on Facebook Tuesday, sharing photos of the fishing poles the boys had when they were hit by lightning.

The rods appear cracked and singed by the strike.

