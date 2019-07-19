CMS board meets in closed session on separation agreement, days after Wilcox suspension

Timeline of CMS Superintendent controversies before he was suspended CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox has faced controversy in the past. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox has faced controversy in the past.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board went into closed session to discuss a separation agreement at a Friday morning meeting.

Board members are expected to discuss the status of Superintendent Clayton Wilcox at the special meeting. The board suspended Wilcox, who’s been in the job two years, for unspecified reasons Monday.

Chair Mary McCray opened Friday’s meeting with a statement emphasizing that every CMS employee has a right to due process, and said Wilcox is not getting special treatment.

McCray acknowledged that the board will face criticism for following laws that limit their ability to comment on personnel matters, but said it will honor every employee’s right to privacy.

“We are going to do this even if it means bad PR for the nine of us,” her statement said.

This is a developing story.