Employee killed at NC Zoo. The entire park will close this afternoon.

NC Zoo’s baby chimp Obi in May 2019 NC Zoo's baby chimp Obi, born in March 2019, cuddles with Gerre in a video posted by the Zoo to celebrate Mother's Day in May. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NC Zoo's baby chimp Obi, born in March 2019, cuddles with Gerre in a video posted by the Zoo to celebrate Mother's Day in May.

The N.C. Zoo announced Thursday that an employee had been killed in a workplace accident unrelated to the animals.

The zoo closed its Africa section to the public early Thursday and will close the entire park at 2 p.m. Zoo officials are cooperating with investigators to learn details.

“The entire Zoo community is deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of our team member,” officials said in a news release.

A state Labor Department spokesman said the death was an arborist who fell 20 to 30 feet from a tree during an aerial rescue drill.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It did not appear Thursday that an N.C. Zoo employee has been killed in at least 30 years.

Last year, a lion escaped its enclosure and killed intern Alex Black at the Conservators Center on the Alamance-Caswell county line.

Details of the rescue drill were unclear Thursday and the Labor Department will investigate, said spokeswoman Mary Katherine Revels.

The Tree Care Industry Association offers an aerial rescue training program designed to meet OSHA requirements, its website said. The most common reason for tree care fatalities, it said, is failed rescue attempts.