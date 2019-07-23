Tropical depression aims for Outer Banks. Here’s the forecast for eastern North Carolina

Tropical depression forms in the Atlantic Check out the ABC11 forecast for the latest on a tropical depression forming in the Atlantic and its possible impact on the Carolinas later in the week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the ABC11 forecast for the latest on a tropical depression forming in the Atlantic and its possible impact on the Carolinas later in the week.

A tropical depression is taking aim at North Carolina’s Outer Banks, but it will likely be absorbed by a cold front passing over the state, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Tuesday morning the storm is off Florida with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and the system is moving north at about 12 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The entire North Carolina coast is under a small craft advisory Tuesday as high winds and seas up to six feet could make conditions dangerous for boaters.

A cold front will likely absorb the tropical depression by Wednesday morning. National Hurricane Center

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, the tropical depression “is expected to move northward and become absorbed by a cold front off the Carolina Coast by Wednesday. Significant impacts from the depression are not expected, although it will enhance the rip current risk. The same cold front will bring strong to possibly severe thunderstorms to the area later this afternoon and this evening.”

Much of eastern North Carolina has a threat for severe thunderstorms as the cold front moves its way across the state Tuesday and into Wednesday. Forecasters warn some areas could see one to two inches of rain from the system.

