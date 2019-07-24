Shelter: NC lion died after being overheated by high temps

A rescue group in North Carolina says one of its lions has died after becoming overheated and suffering organ failure.

Carolina Tiger Rescue wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post that the 17-year-old lion named Sheba wasn't able to recover despite staff efforts. News outlets report a heat wave recently hit the east coast, bringing with it temperatures above 90 degrees.

The nonprofit cat sanctuary says on its website that it works to protect big cats in the wild and in captivity, taking in animals that have been confiscated, abandoned or need of a new home. An earlier Facebook post by the group says Sheba was previously used in a cub petting practice in which cubs are taken at birth to be handled by humans for monetary gain.