Durham forum marks 10th anniversary of last increase in the federal minimum wage

Durham's Fight for $15 celebrates a victory The day after the U.S. House voted to raise the national minimum wage to $15, Durham's Fight for $15 and a Union calls upon the McDonald's on W. Morgan St. to raise their wages promptly, on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Chucky Eaborn began working in fast-food nine years ago. She made $7.25 an hour, the federal minimum wage.

Today, she still works in the fast-food industry at Burger King, making the same amount.

“I think back to nine years ago when I got my first job in fast food,” Eaborn said. “My son Rashad was less than 1 year old, and I was struggling to pay for his formula on my wage. Today, my son is 9, and I am still struggling to pay for groceries.”

As of Wednesday, it has been exactly 10 years since the federal government increased the minimum wage to $7.25 an hour.

The Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill last week that would increase the federal minimum wage to $15 over the next six years. But some reports are unsure about it being approved by the Senate, where Republicans are the majority.

“America’s workers deserve a raise,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said before the House vote.

With inflation, the federal minimum wage in 2019 is the lowest it’s been since 1950, according to a CBS report and Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

A forum was scheduled in downtown Durham Wednesday to mark the anniversary.

North Carolina has not approved any legislation to raise the minimum wage, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

And the minimum wage doesn’t apply to a majority of North Carolinian workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

In 2016, about 38,000 of 2.5 million workers in North Carolina earned exactly $7.25. That year, about 52,000 people, who mainly consist of youth, disabled or tipped employees, earned less than the federal minimum wage.

Raising the roof

Orange County Living Wage, a nonprofit group, is on a mission to encourage employers to raise their wages. Thanks to this initiative, more than 500 local employees have been given livable raises, Orange County Living Wage said.

The nonprofit certified its first employer in July 2015; four years later, it has designated close to 200 employers as “Living Wage Certified.” Employers earn the designation by agreeing to pay workers a local living wage of $14.25 an hour (or $12.75 if the employer provides health insurance).

In Durham, a similar mission called the Durham Living Wage Project is run by the nonprofit People’s Alliance Fund, which supports progressive activities in Durham and other North Carolina communities.

Almost 150 employers are certified by the project and pay their employees at least $15 an hour (or $13.50 with health insurance benefits).

Nationally, 21 states have not increased wages and remain at the federal minimum. This year, 18 states and 24 cities increased their minimum wage.

Emeryville, California, has recently become the city with the highest minimum wage in the country at $16.30 an hour.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, eight of those states increased the pay based on the increased cost of living, while 10 states increased the wage due to approved legislation or ballots.

But raising the wage doesn’t always come easy.

Some Emeryville small businesses told The Wall Street Journal that they’re struggling after a handful of minimum wage increases over the past few years.

A 2018 survey, conducted by the small California city, found that most of the retail stores adapted to the increases, but the restaurant industry was suffering.

‘Wage has not gone up one penny’

In addition to Durham, protests for a higher minimum wage were scheduled to be held Wednesday in Ashville and Wilmington.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel, State Rep. Marcia Morey and Allan Freyer, director of Workers’ Rights at NC Justice Center, attended the Durham event.

“The price of food has gone up so much,” Eaborn said. “But my wage has not gone up one penny. I still make $7.25.”