Suspect arrested days after trooper was critically hurt in Charlotte crash, NC cops say

Dontay Kilgo was charged with a number of crimes after he hit a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper. Mecklenberg County Detention Center

A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday, days after he was involved with a crash that left a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper seriously injured, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Dontay Kilgo was charged with multiple crimes following the collision that left Trooper Christopher L. Wooten hospitalized in critical condition, WBTV reported.

The wreck occurred Monday when police said Wooten was riding a motorcycle as he chased a four-door car with no hood, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The 36-year-old Kilgo has been identified as the driver of the vehicle Wooten was pursuing, according to Spectrum News.

Police said the trooper chased Kilgo’s car through a red light at the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Queen City Drive, when Wooten collided with another vehicle that had a green light and tried to cross the intersection, per the Observer.

The 14-year veteran of the Highway Patrol was the only person injured in the wreck, the Observer reported. Wooten remains in the hospital, according to WHNS.

The vehicle was located Wednesday when Kilgo was arrested, per WBTV.

Kilgo will be taken to the Charlotte-Mecklenberg County Detention Center, where he will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, failure to heed to blue lights, driving while license revoked, and possession of marijuana, WHNS reported.

In the past two years, Kilgo has been arrested on drug charges involving heroin and cocaine in addition to flee/eluding arrest, jail records show.

