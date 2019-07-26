North Carolina seeks public comment on use of drones

The state Transportation Department wants to hear from North Carolina residents about what they think of drones.

The department's Division of Aviation has begun an online survey to gather comment about drones.

Basil Yap is the unmanned aircraft systems program manager for the state Transportation Department. He says DOT wants to consider people's opinion when making decisions about drones.

The survey asks for comments about the current and future applications of drones, including noise, privacy and safety issues, and the improvements to people's live such as assistance with search-and-rescue operations.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The department has used drones in new ways, including bridge inspections, the monitoring of storm damage and delivering medical supplies.