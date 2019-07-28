‘Pink Lady Bandit’ hits another NC bank on her multi-state crime spree, FBI says

‘Pink Lady Bandit’ robs NC bank according to FBI The FBI says a woman who is sometimes seen carrying a distinctive pink purse robbed the Southern Bank in Ayden, NC and has robbed banks in three different states in seven days. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The FBI says a woman who is sometimes seen carrying a distinctive pink purse robbed the Southern Bank in Ayden, NC and has robbed banks in three different states in seven days.

The “Pink Lady Bandit” has struck again.

The female bank robber with the colorful nickname stole money from a second North Carolina bank in a three-day span, according to the FBI.

That makes four in less than a week for the woman suspected of robbing banks in three states along the East Coast, McClatchy newsgroup reported.

The FBI, which is known for a tradition of coming up with catchy monikers for wanted suspects, said, “She has been dubbed the ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ because in at least two of the robberies she carried a distinctive pink handbag.”

She has robbed banks in Pennsylvania, Delaware and now two in North Carolina in the past week, the FBI posted on Twitter.

That includes her most recent robbery, a bank in Hamlet, North Carolina, the FBI tweeted.

On Friday afternoon, while the FBI announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect, the “Pink Lady” had robbed a bank.

The suspect is accused of robbing a BB&T bank in Hamlet, Fox News reported. That is about 80 miles east of Charlotte, or 180 miles southwest from Ayden, where she most recently is accused of robbing a bank.

The #PinkLadyBandit struck again in NC. She hit a bank in Hamlet yesterday. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000. The same suspect has robbed banks in at least 3 states. @FBIPhiladelphia @FBIBaltimore Help us identify her and get her into custody safely. pic.twitter.com/H8fOAjoaeg — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) July 27, 2019 Help the #FBI identify the "Pink Lady Bandit." She is believed to have robbed at least 3 banks along the east coast. The most recent in Ayden, NC. @FBIBaltimore @FBIPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/8zeJewSKDm — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) July 26, 2019

The robbery spree started in Carlisle, Pennsylvania at an Orrstown Bank on July 20, the FBI said. The next robbery on July 23 was at a M&T Bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, according to the feds.

The FBI said the suspect kept making her way down the East Coast for her third robbery in the small town of Ayden, North Carolina, on July 24. She robbed the Southern Bank in the rural town between Greenville and Kinston, North Carolina, according to an FBI press release. Ayden is about 85 miles east of Raleigh.

“In each case, the suspect showed the teller a note that demanded money,” investigators said.

Surveillance photos from three of the robberies shared by the FBI show a woman wearing a baseball cap pulled down to her dark sunglasses.

The FBI described her as a 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4, 130-pound white or Hispanic woman, who has worn yoga pants and a tank top, while carrying the signature pink purse in some of the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 704-672-6100, or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

