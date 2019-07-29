Two Fort Bragg paratroopers killed during combat in Afghanistan, Army says

This file photo shows an Army carry team moving the remains of a soldier killed in combat. AP

The U.S. Army is mourning the death of two soldiers killed Monday during combat in Afghanistan.

Both of the soldiers were paratroopers who were based out of Fort Bragg in North Carolina, the Army said in a news release.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the loss of two Paratroopers from the Brigade during combat operations,” Col. Art Sellers said in the news release.

The paratroopers, who have not been publicly identified, were members of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, which is based at Fort Bragg.

Officials say the paratroopers were “gunned down” by an Afghan soldier, WNCN reported.

The soldier was wounded and taken into custody following the shooting in Kandahar, according to KARE.

Local police called the incident an “insider attack,” per the BBC.

The Army said information about the soldiers might not be released for a number of days as officials work to notify their families through the official Department of Defense notification process.

“As we move forward together, I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Families affected and for the Paratroopers of their unit who are still deployed,” Sellers said.

The soldiers are the second and third service members killed in Afghanistan since July 10, bringing the total of soldiers killed in action this year to 15, matching the total in 2018, Military.com reported.

There are currently about 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, a reduction following the 2014 drawdown, per MilitaryTimes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

