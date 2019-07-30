Construction worker’s body found under pile of rubble after roof collapses, NC cops say

5 ways to prevent workplace falls Here are five ways to improve worker safety and prevent falls, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's OSHA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five ways to improve worker safety and prevent falls, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's OSHA.

A construction worker was killed Tuesday when the roof of a North Carolina home caved in on him, the High Point Police Department said.

Police said the contractor was working in a two-story home when the ceiling collapsed, Spectrum News reported.

Firefighters responded to a rescue call at the home just before 1 p.m., per WXII.

The North Carolina Department of Labor said the construction worker’s body was discovered under a pile of rubble inside the home, according to WGHP.

Police called the death an accident, WFMY reported. Because of that, there will be no criminal charges, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating, according to Spectrum News.

The construction worker’s identity will be made public after the coroner identifies the next of kin.

This incident comes after two other construction-related deaths occurred in South Carolina in the past three days.

A 55-year-old man working on the roof of a Gaffney, South Carolina warehouse Saturday died after falling through the ceiling and plummeting 60 feet onto a concrete floor, The State reported.

On Monday, a 47-year-old man doing roofing work at Rolling Green Retirement Village in Spartanburg fell four stories and was killed, according to The State.

Additionally, a worker at a Washington County, North Carolina farm died Monday after getting trapped inside a grain silo, McClatchy newsgroup reported.

On July 18, two construction workers were killed and two more were injured when the home they were building in Pickens County, South Carolina collapsed following a powerful thunderstorm, according to The State.

