NC Elections Board chairman resigns following off-color joke at election convention
Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday night that Robert Cordle, the state Board of Elections chairman, has resigned.
“The resignation has been accepted and we thank Chairman Cordle for his service. The State Board of Elections needs to continue its important work without distraction to ensure the integrity of our electoral process,” according to a statement from Cooper’s press office.
This is a developing story.
