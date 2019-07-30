Pentagon identifies Fort Bragg paratroopers killed during combat in Afghanistan

In this file photo military personnel carry the remains of soldier killed while serving in Afghanistan, and the Pentagon identified two soldiers from Fort Bragg who died in combat. AP

The two paratroopers killed during combat in Afghanistan Monday were identified by the Department of Defense.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon said 20-year-old Pfc. Brandon Jay Kreischer of Stryker, Ohio, and 24-year-old Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance of Chicago were the soldiers killed, according to the Associated Press.

Both of the soldiers were paratroopers who were based out of Fort Bragg in North Carolina, the Army said in a news release.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the loss of two Paratroopers from the Brigade during combat operations,” Col. Art Sellers said in Monday’s news release.

Kreischer and Nance were members of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, which is based at Fort Bragg.

Officials say the paratroopers were “gunned down” by an Afghan soldier, WNCN reported.

The soldier was wounded and taken into custody following the shooting in Kandahar, according to KARE.

“One U.S. service member was killed and two other U.S. service members were wounded during an apparent insider attack,” the military said of the incident that might have involved Afghan troops they are training or advising, ABC News reported. “The incident is under investigation.”

The soldiers are the second and third service members killed in Afghanistan since July 10, bringing the total of soldiers killed in action this year to 15, matching the total in 2018, Military.com reported.

There are currently about 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, a reduction following the 2014 drawdown, per MilitaryTimes.

