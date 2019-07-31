9-year-old saves drowning friend, named hero by firefighters

Firefighters in North Carolina have honored a 9-year-old boy for saving another child from drowning in a pool.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Jayden Castillo was presented a Civilian Life-Saving Award by the Asheville Fire Department Monday for rescuing 5-year-old Marlee Shelton.

Castillo was swimming in their complex's pool when 4-year-old Jercovi Jackson told him Shelton was under water for too long. Castillo says he saw Shelton on his back at the bottom of the pool and dove into action. Nearby adults began CPR before emergency services arrived.

Castillo was also awarded a Commissioners' Award of Heroism from the State Fire Marshal in Raleigh. Both Castillo and Jackson were given gifts from Safe Kids Western North Carolina.

Castillo says he knew Shelton is "awesome," so he had to save him.