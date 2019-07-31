North Carolina
Tropical system could brush Carolina coast, but watch what’s behind it, forecasters say
A tropical disturbance expected to brush the southeastern coast could make for a rainy weekend in the Carolinas, forecasters say.
The system of showers and thunderstorms stretches from Puerto Rico to the Bahamas as it moves toward Florida on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The disturbance is not expected to develop into a tropical storm. But, forecasters say, there’s another tropical wave in the Atlantic that has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression by early next week.
“The models have been in decent agreement developing this into a tropical cyclone near the Bahamas by Thursday or Friday of next week,” Mark Malsick, with the South Carolina State Climate Office, said in an email update.
In the meantime, Malsick said, the storm over the Bahamas “is likely going to be a coastal rain event for the State this weekend.”
Eastern North Carolina could get some heavy rain over the weekend, but forecasters say the where and when are still up in the air for the heaviest rains.
“Much needed rainfall is on the way over the next several days. Thursday through Sunday, scattered to numerous at times showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area. The storms will be slow moving and have the potential to produce localized heavy rains,” forecasters with the NWS in Morehead City said.
The system has dumped more than 7 inches of rain on some parts of Puerto Rico, washing away one bridge on the island, The Weather Channel reports.
