Flooding led to water rescues in part of NC on Wednesday. Is the Triangle next?

Strong, slow-moving storms possible for central NC The ABC11 weather forecast calls for the chance of strong slow-moving storms in central NC Thursday and Friday, Aug. 1-2, 2019.

Heavy rain fell in part of North Carolina overnight, and the threat of flooding may not be over.

The Triangle could see wet weather starting after noon Thursday, with rain chances predicted until 1 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service says.

“Scattered to numerous” thunderstorms could bring the risks of lightning and strong winds to Wake, Durham and other counties in central North Carolina, according to the service. But forecasters say the main threat is localized flooding, which could come to “urban and poor drainage” areas.

The Raleigh area could see one-quarter inch of rain during the day Thursday, with more possible overnight and during thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Slow-moving storms are also expected to hit the Triangle late Friday, the service says. The potential for rain continues into next week, according to forecasters.

“This may bring about a dicey evening commute if you get caught under one of these soakers,” reports ABC11, the News & Observer’s media partner.

The predictions come after Greensboro on Wednesday night received “’two months worth of rain’” as storms lingered in the area, WFMY reports.

Five to 7 inches of rain came down across the city, and the 1.96 inches recorded at Piedmont Triad International Airport broke a record that had stood for more than a century, the National Weather Service says.

The rain closed roads, led to water rescues and brought North Buffalo Creek over flood stage, according to the service. Also, more than 2,000 buildings lost power on Wednesday night, the News & Record reported.

“Please be careful,” said Nancy Vaughan, Greensboro mayor, in a tweet. “Roadways are flooded. First responders are hard at work. Stay where you are.”