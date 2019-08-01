Search begins for a permanent chancellor at UNC. Here’s who’ll be deciding.

Kevin Guskiewicz ‘deeply honored’ to be interim chancellor at UNC Dr. Bill Roper, interim president of the UNC System, introduced Dr. Kevin Guskiewicz as the interim chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill. Roper and Guskiewicz spoke with the press at The Carolina Inn on Thursday, Feb, 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dr. Bill Roper, interim president of the UNC System, introduced Dr. Kevin Guskiewicz as the interim chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill. Roper and Guskiewicz spoke with the press at The Carolina Inn on Thursday, Feb, 7, 2019.

The search for a permanent chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill will begin this month with the first meeting of a 20-member search committee.

On Thursday, UNC’s Board of Trustees outlined the search process and named the members of the committee.

Kevin Guskiewicz has been interim chancellor since February, succeeding Carol Folt. The former dean of UNC’s College of Arts and Sciences, Guskiewicz said Thursday that he is interested in being a candidate for the job permanently.

“It’s an honor to lead this great university, and we are going to continue to do great things together,” Guskiewicz said during Thursday’s meeting.

Richard Stevens, the chairman of the board, will oversee the search committee.

“As the first public university in the United States, UNC-Chapel Hill has a strong history of more than 225 years,” Stevens said. “As we look forward, at this critical moment in higher education, it is essential to have a visionary leader in place to lead and advance the initiatives of our great University.”

The search committee will begin the process of finding candidates and receiving recommendations, Stevens said. Community members will be able to provide input throughout the process, the chancellor search’s website stated.

“We want someone who is innovative, who is a visionary and will do a very good job at our university,” Stevens said. “We have a great interim chancellor and I’m very pleased with him.”

Guskiewicz said that the university is looking for a candidate who will help with faculty retention issues.

“Our retention rates remain relatively high compared to our peers,” Guskiewicz said. “We are going to get creative on the board alongside Chair Stevens to ensure that we can secure the resources that we need.”

The committee will make recommendations to the Board of Trustees, which will vote on the candidates to recommend to Bill Roper, the UNC System interim president. Roper will then recommend a candidate to the UNC System Board of Governors, who will elect the new chancellor.

“I welcome the beginning of this process and the formation of this committee,” Roper said. “I am confident that this committee, drawing on input from all corners of campus, will locate the strongest candidates to lead UNC-Chapel Hill into the future.”

The chancellor is the administrative and executive head of UNC-Chapel Hill and exercises executive authority over the university, the site said.

The search committee members are:

Teresa Artis Neal, a member of the Board of Trustees

David L. Boliek Jr., a member of the Board of Trustees

Anita R. Brown-Graham, UNC School of Government professor

Haywood D. Cochrane Jr., a member of the Board of Trustees

R. Gene Davis Jr., a member of the Board of Trustees

Douglas Dibbert, president of the General Alumni Association

Charles G. Duckett, a member of the Board of Trustees

Dr. Shelley Earp, Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center director

Shayna Hill, Employee Forum chair, College of Arts & Sciences Statistics and Operations Research department manager

James Johnson Jr., William R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, Urban Investment Strategies Center director

Lloyd Kramer, interim chair of the faculty, history professor, Carolina Public Humanities director

J. Rich Leonard, General Alumni Association Board of Directors chair

Ashton B. Martin, student body president, senior

Patricia Parker, Department of Communications chair, associate professor

Andrew Perrin, sociology professor, Institute for the Arts and Humanities director, and special assistant to the provost and dean for accreditation and curricular innovation

Joy Renner, School of Medicine radiologic science clinical associate professor and director

Terry Rhodes, College of Arts & Sciences interim dean

Dwight D. Stone, Board of Trustees

Chastan Swain, Graduate and Professional Student Federation president, 3L, UNC School of Law