Flash flood warning issued for central North Carolina, National Weather Service says

The National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Wake County.

The warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. Monday and up to an additional two inches of rain are possible over the next few hours, the NWS said around 4:30 p.m.

Raleigh, Cary, Wake Forest, Garner, RDU International, Apex, Morrisville, Lake Wheeler, William B Umstead State Park and Lake Benson are expected to experience flooding, the NWS said.

