North Carolina

Flash flood warning issued for central North Carolina, National Weather Service says

The National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Wake County.

The warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. Monday and up to an additional two inches of rain are possible over the next few hours, the NWS said around 4:30 p.m.

Raleigh, Cary, Wake Forest, Garner, RDU International, Apex, Morrisville, Lake Wheeler, William B Umstead State Park and Lake Benson are expected to experience flooding, the NWS said.

Profile Image of Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge is a reporter covering real-time news in North and South Carolina. She has a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  Comments  