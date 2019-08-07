North Carolina

North Carolina men get decade in prison for armed carjacking

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Federal prosecutors say two men involved in an armed carjacking in North Carolina have each been sentenced to a more than decade in prison.

The Charlotte-based U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that De'Asion Malik Coleman and Marquise Tyrelle Sharpe-Tall received their sentences Tuesday after pleading guilty last year to carjacking and firearms charges. Both men are 21-year-olds from Charlotte.

Authorities say the two men approached a parked car in 2017 and forced a man out of it after pointing a gun at him and hitting him. The victim called 911 and police caught the men after a pursuit.

An attorney for Coleman declined to comment. A lawyer for Sharpe-Tall didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.

