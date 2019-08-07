He escaped from an N.C. prison in 1996, today he was arrested in Horry County.

Horry County Sheriff's Office

A man on the lam for more than 20 years after escaping from a North Carolina prison was arrested in Aynor.

Horry County Sheriff’s officials say Stanley Lee Rogers was arrested at a William Nobles Road residence on Wednesday in South Carolina.

Investigators say a North Carolina Judge sentenced Rogers to 40 years in prison in connection to an armed robbery in Carteret County, North Carolina. He was housed at Wilkes Correctional Center in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, until he escaped while mowing the grass.

He served about three years of his four-decade sentence.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An Horry County Sheriff’s deputy, who is part of the U.S. Marshals Service task force, received a tip from a counterpart in Raleigh, North Carolina that started the investigation.

Members of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Myrtle Beach police and Horry County police assisted with Rogers’ arrest.