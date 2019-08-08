North Carolina
Dan Forest campaign forfeits more than $10,000 due to campaign finance violations
Dan Forest, North Carolina’s Republican lieutenant governor who plans to run for governor in 2020 against Democrat Roy Cooper, has been forced to forfeit more than $10,000 due to campaign finance violations.
An audit of Forest’s campaign by the North Carolina Board of Elections found numerous violations from this election cycle as well as the 2016 elections.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
