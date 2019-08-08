Ft. Bragg soldier accused of stealing millions in Army goggles, military equipment

A soldier at Ft. Bragg is accused of stealing $2 million worth of military equipment, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. File photo

A soldier who managed military inventory at Ft. Bragg has been accused of stealing more than $2 million worth of night-vision goggles and other equipment, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Bryan Craig Allen, 34, was indicted Tuesday on charges of theft of military property, conspiracy to steal military property and aggravated identity theft, according to a news release.

He worked as property book officer for the 4th Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group at Ft. Bragg and is accused of using his position to “decrease the number of items shown in possession of specific companies,” the release said.

Allen is accused of stealing the equipment, including 43 enhanced night-vision goggles over two and a half years. The goggles must now be disposed of or destroyed, based on U.S. Department of Defense policy, according to the release.

Allen could face up to 19 years in prison if convicted, with up to three years of supervised release, as well as a fine of up to $1 million, according to the news release.

The Defense Criminal Investigative Service, FBI, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Department of Homeland Security are investigating the incident.