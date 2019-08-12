North Carolina
Chase on Charlotte streets involving aggressive ATV riders ends in deadly crash
One person is dead after an accident involving a dirt bike on West Boulevard.
We’ve learned Michael Bernard Adams died after he crashed Sunday night as an officer with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department tried to make a traffic stop involving a group of ATV’s and dirt bikes.
The crash followed reports of people on ATV’s and dirt bikes driving recklessly around Charlotte.
Just before 8:00 p.m., police say a woman reported being physically assaulted at a Bojangles’ on West Boulevard after a group of people on ATV’s and dirt bikes surrounded her vehicle and hit it causing damage.
Later that night, an officer on a dual sport bike saw a group of people riding ATV’s and dirt bikes and attempted to stop them. According to police, the bike driven by Adams ran off the side of the road, hit a curb and crashed into a concrete pillar. Police say there is no evidence the officer’s sport bike made contact with Adams’ bike and he was not wearing a DOT approved helmet.
We’re also told the rest of the riders in the group didn’t stay on scene. This crash remains under investigation.
