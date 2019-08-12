Police: Dirt biker dies in crash after altercation, pursuit

North Carolina police say a man on a dirt bike died during a police pursuit after officers responded to complaints about riders driving recklessly and attacking a woman.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that numerous people called Sunday about riders on all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes driving recklessly. Around 8 p.m., a woman told police the riders surrounded her, struck her vehicle and physically assaulted her. Further details about the altercation weren't immediately available.

Shortly after, an officer tried to pull over a group of dirt bikes. One rider ran off the road, crashing into a concrete pillar. The 33-year-old man later died at a hospital.

Police say there's no evidence that the officer's motorcycle made contact with the dirt bikes. Internal affairs is investigating.