Virginia National Guard to name armory for vet with NC ties

The Virginia National Guard is naming an armory after a World War II veteran who was a combat medic on D-Day.

The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports the armory in Norfolk will be renamed Wednesday in honor of Arnold Lindblad Sr., who died 16 years ago. His daughters, Karen and Synda Lindblad, live in Elizabeth City while his son, Steven, lives in Suffolk, Virginia.

The three discussed their father's life with The Daily Advance. Lindblad was a chief warrant officer when he landed with the 29th Infantry Division on beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. He received the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

Steven Lindblad's chance encounter a couple of years ago with Maj. Gen. Timothy Williams led to the armory being named after Arnold Lindblad.