911 call about ‘subject with weapon’ ends with Gastonia, NC, officer shooting suspect

Area where Gastonia police encountered a suspect who was reported to be armed with a weapon. Street View image from April 2018. © 2019 Google

A police officer in Gastonia, North Carolina, shot a suspect late Monday after responding to a call about a “subject with a weapon” at a popular restaurant, according to a press release.

The identities of the officer and suspect have not been released, and police did not said if the suspect has life threatning wounds.

However, TV station WSOC report the suspect was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being “shot multiple times.”

The incident happened about 10:15 p.m. Monday at the Buffalo Wild Wings at 422 Cox Road, according to police. “One officer was involved and was not injured,” said a release.

Investigators have not released details on why the officer fired his pistol or what kind of weapon the suspect was carrying.

“A request was made for the State Bureau of Investigations to conduct an independent investigation,” said a press release.