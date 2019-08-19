After shooting at cops, man slips out the back door during 2-hour standoff, NC cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A noise complaint led to an hours-long standoff in North Carolina on Sunday, media outlets report.

Officers with the Haw River and Graham police departments responded to a noise complaint in Haw River around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to WFMY.

As the officers approached the house, police say, Dustin Eller came outside and fired a gun before going back inside, WFMY reported.

After a nearly 2-hour long standoff, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office special response team arrived at the house and used chemical munitions to try to get Eller to come out, WXII reported.

But police say when authorities raided the home, they found Eller had escaped through a back door and into the woods, according to WGHP.

Police say a handgun was found in his home and officials are unsure if he is still armed, WXII reported.

Eller, 34, is wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, WGHP reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office or the Graham Police Department, WFMY reported.

Haw River is about 54 miles from Raleigh.