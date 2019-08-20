‘Dixie’ fair gets name change after divided NC city argued whether it invoked slavery

After months of debate, city council members in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, voted Monday night to change the name of the historic Dixie Classic Fair that some community members said was too closely linked with slavery.

Of the seven members present, four voted in favor of the change, two against and one abstained, WXII reported.

“Glad to see the overwhelming racists in NC didn’t get their way this time! Tired of confederate flags & offensive names!” resident Heather Ford tweeted after the decision.

A new name, which has not yet been decided, won’t go into effect until 2021, per WFMY. The 2019 Dixie Classic is already slated for Oct. 4-13.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

WXII reported some suggestions for the new name include the Twin City Fair, Camel City Fair, Triad Classic Fair and the Winston-Salem Classic Fair.

The current view of one of the the Winston-Salem Fairground entrances. WS City Council voted last night to CHANGE the name of the Dixie Classic Fair.



The lights won’t go dark on the current name until 2021 when a new name and logo will be used. @WXII pic.twitter.com/YTN3JS31ha — WXII Meredith Stutz (@WXIIMeredith) August 20, 2019

Concerned citizens first sounded the alarm at an April city council meeting, saying the word “Dixie” is reminiscent of the Confederacy and slavery in the South, The Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Soon after, the newspaper reported Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe urged the Fair Planning Committee to prepare for a name change.

The city announced in a tweet April 24 that it was starting the process, but not without public input first.

Community members were invited to submit new name suggestions online, and the Charlotte Observer reported the city also circulated a survey to rebrand the fair.

But one resident suggested the input from that survey wasn’t taken into consideration during the vote Monday.

“I thought that the people spoke and made it clear that the name should remain the same! It will always be the #DixieClassicFair,” she said on Twitter.

The Dixie Classic Fair is more than a century old but adopted its current name in 1956, WFMY reported.

At the time, the news outlet reported city leaders were searching for a name that encompassed “the fair’s broad regional reach” given that spectators came from North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

But the city is divided on whether it warrants an update. WXII reported the majority of the 11,500 responses generated from citizens during the public input state were in favor of keeping the name.

Some took to Twitter Tuesday to voice their reactions.

I thought that the people spoke and made it clear that the name should remain the same!

It will always be the #DixieClassicFair https://t.co/uZ8Qu3Ewza — DmonDcon (@dmondcon) August 20, 2019 Glad to see the overwhelming racists in NC didn’t get their way this time! Tired of confederate flags & offensive names! Winston-Salem City Council votes in favor of changing the name of the Dixie Classic Fair https://t.co/LmG9IPKZob — Heather Ford (@Hbonilla29) August 20, 2019 @CityofWS is about to Kill the Dixie Classic Fair forever cause when the name changes my money and MANY MANY other people will refuse to go ever again.. Way to go Winston Salem!!! #dumbestcityinamerica#dummycitycouncil Guilford County Agricultural Fair Here comes my $$ #fuckWS — Deplorable Hombre (@chrisedwards72) August 19, 2019 Whew chile I’m sorry but I might not go to the fair this year, as mad as these Caucasian people are it might be several mass shooting !! https://t.co/rejeZiGrU2 — IG @nova_supabadd (@Nova_Supabadd) August 20, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK The North Carolina Historical Commission recommended Wednesday that three Confederate monuments stay on the state Capitol grounds, but wants more information added around the statues about the Civil War and the struggle to overcome slavery.