Orange County sheriff plans to arrest KKK members who brought guns to Hillsborough rally

KKK rally in Hillsborough prompts counterprotest A Ku Klux Klan rally in Hillsborough, NC on Aug. 24, 2019 inspired the community to show up in protest. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office plans to arrest at least two KKK members that appeared at the rally on weapons charges. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Ku Klux Klan rally in Hillsborough, NC on Aug. 24, 2019 inspired the community to show up in protest. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office plans to arrest at least two KKK members that appeared at the rally on weapons charges.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office plans to arrest at least two Ku Klux Klan members on misdemeanor weapons charges after a Klan rally Saturday that inspired a community to show up in protest.

Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens said the local response to the rally was Saturday’s biggest story.

“Maybe 10 to 1, people dropped what they were doing — neighbors, shopkeepers, parents — just stopped and went to the courthouse to stand and be present and let the world know that the KKK, neo-Confederate, white supremacist message is just not going to be welcome here and it’s not part of our community,” Stevens said.

Efforts to reach leaders of Hillsborough Progressives Taking Action and Hate-Free Schools Coalition, two groups that helped organize the community response, were unsuccessful.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A Ku Klux Klan rally in Hillsborough, NC on Aug. 24, 2019 inspired the community to show up in protest. Tammy Grubb tgrubb@newsobserver.com

Deputies took multiple photos at Saturday’s rally by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan at the Orange County Courthouse, Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. Investigators have been looking through the photos, and at least two arrests are pending, he said. One of the suspects lives in another county; the other lives out of state, he said.

“They’ve done a remarkable job locating the identities of these people without anything other than the photographs that we had, intelligence that we’ve gathered from other agencies, and vehicles that they were supposedly driving, some of them rental vehicles,” Blackwood said.

The rally, which started around 6:30 p.m. and lasted under two hours, took deputies and the Hillsborough Police Department by surprise, Blackwood said. Hillsborough community members, who recently created a network for mobilizing a rapid response to white supremacist and Confederate rallies and protests, outnumbered the roughly 20 Klan members at the event.

The Loyal White Knights are based in Pelham, N.C, which is in Caswell County near the Virginia state line.

Free speech area

The town is looking at tweaking its permit requirements and possibly creating a free speech area, among other ideas, Stevens said. It will require balancing public safety and freedom of speech rights, he said, and the rules will have to be applied equally to everyone.

They also plan to talk about how firearms laws can be enforced and the Police Department’s role in that, he said. Stevens emphasized that town officials “have enormous trust in our Police Department.”

“The town has a commitment to an integrity in government, to an integrity in policing and to integrity in providing all services ... to people regardless of their personal beliefs,” Stevens said. “We would not want that to be construed that we in any way are supporting the message of people who are advocating racism, white nationalism, white supremacism and those kinds of messages in our community.”

Blackwood said he has talked with Police Chief Duane Hampton about the law enforcement response. In addition to several Hillsborough police officers, six deputies patrolled the area on foot and others were in their cars, Blackwood said. His deputies told him four times Saturday that they did not see guns at the event, he said, although they did get calls later.

Hampton responded to questions in a Sheriff’s Office news release Monday evening.

“Sheriff Blackwood and I have been in frequent communication since the event started,” Hampton said. “Both our agencies worked together, combining our resources to manage the situation and will take follow up steps as necessary.”

Jurisdiction, weapons questions

Blackwood noted some officers were confused about whose jurisdiction the rally was in, whether it was a planned event, and whether they could arrest people for carrying weapons or not. The courthouse sidewalk is town maintained and regulated by local police, but the courthouse and the grounds on which it sits are county property, which is the Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction.

The county prohibits guns — concealed or openly carried — in its buildings, including the courthouse, spokesman Todd McGee said. State law does allow concealed carry permit holders to take handguns onto county grounds, but it does not allowed any guns at demonstrations and protests.

The primary goal for law enforcement Saturday was making sure everyone remained safe, Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jamison Sykes said. Most officers who did see weapons didn’t see them until the event was wrapping up, he said.

The Sheriff’s Office and Police Department will handle future situations as one agency to enhance understanding, Blackwood said. He stressed that the Sheriff’s Office is not protecting one group over another as some groups and individuals have suggested.

“The thought process that we’re not doing anything or that we’re somehow trying to assist somebody in violating the law is ludicrous,” Blackwood said. “There are a lot of moving parts, and we do have to be diligent in making sure we’re not just looking out for public safety but for everyone’s rights who’s involved.”