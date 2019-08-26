Bloody trail leads to drunk 68-year-old woman accused of many crimes, NC sheriff says

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Three cars were damaged at the scene. Someone keyed the vehicles, broke the windows, pried open the doors, tried to steal license plates and slashed a tire, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies in the western North Carolina county say they went to the home of 68-year-old Bonnie Crowder Cable twice that night.

Deputies arrested Bonnie Crowder Cable, 68, for damaging cars and an outbuilding on a neighbor’s property. McDowell County Sheriff's Office

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The first time, deputy Robert Watson found Cable “intoxicated,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The second time, he found her bleeding.

Watson also went next door, where he found the vandalized cars and “damage to an outbuilding, including the lock, a camera system, motion lights and an outdoor thermostat.”

“Watson traced a blood trail from the scene of the damage to Cable’s house next door,” the sheriff’s office said.

Police charged Cable “with three counts of damage to property, two counts of attempted larceny and one count each of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, attempted breaking and entering an outbuilding and second-degree trespassing.”

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, July 23, but only released the information Aug. 26.