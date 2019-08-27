President Trump will rally for Dan Bishop in Fayetteville on election eve

Dan vs. Dan: The two front-runners in the NC District 9 special election Republican candidate Dan Bishop and Democratic candidate Dan McCready are fighting for the North Carolina 9th District seat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Republican candidate Dan Bishop and Democratic candidate Dan McCready are fighting for the North Carolina 9th District seat.

President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Fayetteville on Sept. 9, the night before a special congressional election in the 9th District.

The Trump campaign announced the rally Tuesday, fulfilling a promise he made in a tweet earlier this month to return to the state to campaign for Republican Dan Bishop. Trump will rally at the Fayetteville Regional Airport at 7 p.m.

Bishop faces Democrat Dan McCready and two third-party candidates in the special election. The election was called after allegations of election fraud caused state officials to nullify the election last fall. The seat has been vacant since January.

The president’s visit will cap a campaign that’s drawn other members of his family and administration.

Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to appear with Bishop Wednesday in Monroe. Karen Pence, wife of the vice president, headlined a Charlotte fundraiser last week.

Trump’s visit could help Bishop rally the Republican base in what’s expected to be a low-turnout election.

“This is going to be a very close race and . . . come down really to the wire,” Pence told Bishop supporters last week. “This race comes down to turnout.”

Trump came to Fayetteville in December 2016 as part of a tour to thank supporters in battleground states.

Earlier that year, a Trump rally in Fayetteville made headlines when a 78-year-old supporter was charged with assault after videos showed him sucker-punching a protester in the crowd. Trump later said he considered paying the man’s legal costs.