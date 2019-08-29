South Carolina at risk as intensifying Hurricane Dorian heads toward weekend landfall

Dorian upgraded to a hurricane Hurricane Dorian was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane on August 28, 2019, with sustained winds near 75 mph. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane on August 28, 2019, with sustained winds near 75 mph.

Hurricane Dorian is on track to make landfall along Florida’s east coast, but much of Georgia and South Carolina could feel the impact, and remnants of the storm could reach into North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical force winds are expected to reach the southern half of South Carolina — including Myrtle Beach and Charleston — by 8 p.m. Sunday, forecasters say.

By then, Dorian is expected to be “a major hurricane,” capable of dumping a foot of rain on some parts of the southeastern United States, officials predict. Dorian is currently a Category 1 hurricane.

“All of the intensity models forecast Dorian to begin strengthening again soon, and rapid intensification could occur,” said a forecast discussion posted Thursday. “Dorian is likely to reach major hurricane strength in the next day or two and is forecast to maintain that status until it reaches land.”

Remnants of the storm’s wind and rain could be felt in both Carolinas well into the middle of next week, forecasters say.

The National Hurricane Center has yet to settle on where the storm will make landfall, but the center will likely hit the Orlando area on Florida’s east coast at about 2 a.m. Monday.

However, some models show the storm landing closer to the Georgia state line, or continuing up the East Coast, officials said.

“The risk of dangerous storm and hurricane-force winds later this week and this weekend continues to increase ... along the Florida east coast,” forecasters said in a Thursday morning update.

“Residents in these areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and not focus on the exact forecast track of Dorian’s center.”

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Dorian was 150 miles north-northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, moving northwest at about 13 mph, forecasters said. It has maximum sustained winds near 85 mph with higher gusts.

“Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles,” the National Hurricane Center said.

“Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday.”

Rainfall in the Southeast will range from 4 to 8 inches, with some isolated areas of 12 inches, officials said.